Superstar Conductor Matthias Manasi To Conduct The New Year's Concert 2024

Matthias Manasi conducts the Orchestra Sinfonica di Roma at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome (Photo: Alessandro Marchese)

Matthias Manasi at the Berliner Philharmonie

Shooting star German conductor Matthias Manasi is among today's most distinguished conductors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Superstar conductor Matthias Manasi will conduct the New Year's Concert 2024 in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra on January 14, 2024 in the concert hall of the St. Joseph's Institution International School Malaysia. This will be the first time that Matthias Manasi will conduct at this prestigious international event.

Matthias Manasi and the Selangor Symphony Orchestra will interpret works by Michail Glinka, Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Strauss, Jacques Offenbach and John Williams.

Matthias Manasi is considered an exceptional conductor and is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time. The German conductor Matthias Manasi is a thoroughbred musician who was celebrated early on as a child prodigy and entered early an international career as conductor. He began to study piano at age 5 and violin at age 8 and decided to become an orchestra conductor at age 10. As a child prodigy he started to perform as a pianist in public at age 10. At age 14 he started to study in Stuttgart with Wolfgang Bloser, at age 16 in Stuttgart with Eta Tanay. Also in Stuttgart he then studied conducting with Thomas Ungar and piano with Andrzej Ratusiński at the Stuttgart University of Music and piano with Carmen Piazzini at the Karlsruhe University of Music. From the age of 19 he worked occasionally as a repetitor and assistant conductor at the Staatstheater Stuttgart. Matthias Manasi made his conducting debut at the age of 19 with Stravinsky's L'Histoire du Soldat in the Wilhelma-Theater in Stuttgart and was once as chief conductor of the Orchestra Camerata Italiana one of the youngest chief conductors in Europe. He made his opera conducting debut in 1995 with Un ballo in maschera at the Silesian Theatre Opava. Also at the Silesian Theatre Opava he conducted as a guest conductor in 1995/96 La Bohème, Don Giovanni and Die Zauberflöte. He took the Kapellmeister career, working in Kiel and at theatres in Oldenburg and Kassel to learn a large repertory in opera and concert.

In 2017 he took up the position as music director and chief conductor of the NC Opera Buffalo (NY, USA) where he led, among others, opera productions of Der Schauspieldirektor, La Traviata, Rigoletto and Aida. With his inexhaustible musical energy and his unique artistic charisma, he brought new ideas, inspiration and innovation to the musical life of one of the great cultural metropolises in the USA. Matthias Manasi is valued as a conductor for his expertise in historically informed performance practice. In his inaugural production in 2017 as music director and chief conductor of the NC Opera in Buffalo, he impressed the critics with his historically informed interpretation and playing style of Mozart's Der Schauspieldirektor. From 2000 to 2013 he was the chief conductor (since 2010 also the artistic director) of the Orchestra Camerata Italiana in Naples and from 2010 to 2013 he was the music director of the International Punta Classic Festival with the Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra in Montevideo. From 2013 to 2015 he worked as conductor at the Opera Wroclawska, in 2016 and 2017 as a guest at the Opera Poznań and Oper Leipzig. Engagements as a guest brought him to the Staatstheater Braunschweig, the Oper Leipzig, the Theater Bremen, the Oper Halle, the Teatro Solis, the Opera Constanta, the Stadttheater Klagenfurt, the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw, the Opera Poznań, the State Opera Rousse, among others.

Matthias Manasi's recent highlights include productions and performances at the Opera Poznań (Shchedrin's Anna Karenina, Elena Langer's Figaro Gets a Divorce, Eugen Onegin, Boris Godunow, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Die Fledermaus, Carmen), at the Opera Wroclawska (Angels in America, Paradise lost, Król Roger, Hagith, Der Rosenkavalier, Parsifal, Der fliegende Holländer, Macbeth, Falstaff, La Traviata, Giovanna d'Arco, Lucia di Lammermoor, Les pecheurs de perles, Carmen, Orefice's Chopin), at the Theater Bremen (Der fliegende Holländer), at the Oper Halle (Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny) and at the Oper Leipzig (Das Liebesverbot). Guest engagements have taken him to the Romanian National Radio Orchestra, the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, the SWR Symphonieorchester, the Symphony Orchestra of the Brazilian National Opera, the Symphoniker Hamburg, Wiener Mozart Orchester, the Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, the Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the Milan orchestra 'I Solisti di Milano' and the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, among others.

The classical music star Manasi has also conducted numerous world premieres. In April 2022 Arthur Orenburgsky's Concertino for Violin and Orchestra score received a critically acclaimed world premiere performed by Matthias Manasi, the Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Aida Ayupova at the Kazakh State Philharmonic in Almaty.

Most recently, his new CD with Mozart's Symphonies nos. 34, 35 & 36 with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on Hänssler Classic.

