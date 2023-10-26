Global Banana Market Poised For Remarkable Growth, Anticipates $1145.74 Million Increase By 2027


The global banana market is on track for significant expansion, with a projected increase of USD 1145.74 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at an impressive CAGR of 9.32%.

This forecast is detailed in the comprehensive report on the banana market, which offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The banana market is being driven by factors such as the rising adoption of banana flour in the baking industry, the expansion of the organized retail sector within the banana market, and the influence of blogs and digital media on fruit and vegetable consumption.

Segmentation of the banana market includes:

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Type

  • In-organic/Conventional
  • Organic

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the banana market is the flourishing banana production industry. Additionally, the increased use of banana paper for packaging and evolving consumer demographics are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the banana market encompasses the following key areas:

  • Banana Market Sizing
  • Banana Market Forecast
  • Banana Market Industry Analysis

    The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

    • 7-Eleven Inc.
    • Agro America
    • Agrofruit Holding Corp.
    • Aldi Stores Ltd.
    • Auchan Retail Portugal SA
    • Axfood AB
    • Chiquita Brands International Sarl
    • Co-operative Group Ltd.
    • Coliman
    • Dole plc
    • Federation of Migros Cooperatives
    • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
    • Fyffes Ltd.
    • Global Banana
    • J Sainsbury plc
    • Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
    • Lidl US LLC
    • Reybanpac
    • The Daiei Inc.
    • Waitrose Ltd.

    With the banana market showing remarkable growth potential, the future is bright for industry participants. Market stakeholders are encouraged to leverage these insights to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of the global banana market.

