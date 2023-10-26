Key Players In Motion Sickness Drugs Market Include Glaxosmithkline, Novartis, And Teva Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2023-2027" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global motion sickness drugs market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 136.49 million during the period 2022-2027, at a steady CAGR of 4.43%.

This forecast is outlined in the comprehensive report on the motion sickness drugs market, which provides an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an exhaustive vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 leading companies in the sector.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The motion sickness drugs market is being driven by factors such as the widespread availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, the diverse range of dosage forms for motion sickness drugs, and the surging growth of the global travel and tourism industry.

Segmentation of the motion sickness drugs market includes:

By Product



Antihistamines Anticholinergics

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

One of the primary drivers fueling the motion sickness drugs market growth is the emergence of nauseogenic information technology. Additionally, the increasing penetration of online channels and the expanding research on psychosomatic disorders are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the motion sickness drugs market encompasses the following key areas:

Motion Sickness Drugs Market SizingMotion Sickness Drugs Market ForecastMotion Sickness Drugs Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:



Abbott Laboratories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

CVS Health Corp.

DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hylands

Lupin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Co. Plc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Viatris Inc.

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

With an expanding motion sickness drugs market, the future holds significant potential for growth and innovation in this sector. Market stakeholders are encouraged to utilize these insights to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of motion sickness treatment.

