On Lok Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With New CFO And CSO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok , the San Francisco-based nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence, has announced the appointment of Carl Gerlach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Min Chang as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

"I am excited by the addition of both Min and Carl to our executive team," said Grace Li, CEO, On Lok. "Both have significant leadership expertise in healthcare and business and I look forward to their ongoing contributions delivering on our mission as we advance our strategy and growth by serving older adults through our programs and services."

Gerlach and Chang bring significant expertise in healthcare finance and strategy to the San Francisco nonprofit and will help advance the organization's work to support Bay Area seniors with important healthcare resources and support to empower their aging journey.

Carl Gerlach brings five decades of health care

finance and executive experience in managed care, physician practices, and hospitals to On Lok. He has held roles as CFO, chief executive officer, board member, and consultant for hospitals, medical groups, clinics, healthcare systems, and managed care organizations, as well as On Lok.

As CFO, Gerlach's expertise in best practices, systems, and regulatory requirements will help shepherd the organization's financial success and stability, including management of On Lok's programs,

services, and property portfolio, including On Lok PACE, On Lok 30th Street Senior Center and On Lok's Mission Nutrition. He received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and has a BA in Economics from Occidental College.

Min Chang brings more than 35 years of experience in business development, senior healthcare, and mergers and acquisitions to On Lok. With a deep understanding of cross-cultural dynamics garnered over years working abroad, she will enrich the organization's strategic approach to serving diverse communities across the Bay Area.

Before joining On Lok, Chang was president and CEO of Microsurgical Technology, a global medical devices company, and CEO at Kin On Health Care Center, a nonprofit in long term care. Her background includes leadership roles at Omnicom Group, Honeywell, and AstraZeneca, and management consulting with Ernst & Young, Booz Allen and Accenture.

Chang holds a Doctorate in International Affairs and a Master of International Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies. She received her MS in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and a BS and BA respectively, from the University of Pennsylvania.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. On Lok Mission Nutrition provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE On Lok