Endpoint Detection And Response Market To Attain A Market Value Of $18.3 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 25.3%

The Endpoint detection and response market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Endpoint Detection and Response Market , by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Enforcement Point (Workstations, Mobile devices, Servers, Point of sale terminals), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The endpoint detection and response market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.

As the popularity of cloud-based operations develops, easily hackable cloud databases continue to be a weak point for businesses, ranging from basic misconfiguration concerns to vulnerabilities in hardware chips. Furthermore, numerous technologies are publicly available that allow potential attackers to locate misconfigured cloud infrastructure on the internet. As a result, it is critical for businesses to implement robust security solutions. Furthermore, robust endpoint detection and response (EDR) are critical in dealing with such issues.

Technological environment in Asian countries is expanding, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and BFSI. Governments in the region are continuously emphasizing on investing in IT operations for various industries, allowing businesses to adopt new solutions and services to streamline their business operations. Such emerging practices drive growth of the market.

The competitive environment of Endpoint Detection and Response Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Endpoint Detection and Response Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Carbon Black Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crowdstrike Inc.

Intel Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

RSA Security LLC.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated and Many More

By region, the endpoint detection and response market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Organizations may transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and relevant data, owing to the advent of big data and analytics. This data can be used by businesses to help enterprises speed up data management, process & analyze data, and improve efficiency of business operations. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) integration aids in extraction of new insights from existing data to improve credit decisions, financial risk management, and cyber-attacks. As a result, growth in requirement to modernize business operations is expected to propel the endpoint detection and response (EDR) market growth globally during the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Forecast.

According to CXOs of leading companies, enterprises have witnessed various changes in business processes, operations, and industrial automation. Moreover, organizations are shifting toward digitalization and increase in implementation of Industry 4.0 to cope with ongoing tough business competition and rising cyber-attacks. This eventually creates the need for endpoint detection and response (EDR) in sectors for security and safety purpose. However, cyber-attacks are evolving, adapting, and adopting more complex attack techniques as they are forced to discover launch strikes. Identifying and targeting frequent blind spots in enterprise security infrastructures is one of the most common attack strategies. Furthermore, increased investments from organizations in products including endpoint protection platforms (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions propel the market growth. For instance, in November, 2020; Symantec, a division of Broadcom, did a strategic investment in security products and services to target cyber attacker efforts to exploit the exact blind spots. Due to such reason, Semantic Corporation added new abilities to its Semantic EDR portfolio,“Symantec Endpoint Security Complete (SESC)” raising its investments in advanced levels of protection.

