MODIFICATION TO 2Nd INFANTRY DIVISION MEMORIAL IS UNDERWAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rendition of the Upcoming Modification to the 2ID Memorial

2ID FALLEN HEROES FROM DMZ CONFLICT, AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ TO BE HONORED

- Senator Lisa MurkowskiWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2ID Memorial as a backdrop, the announcement was made that the 2nd Infantry Division Memorial will be modified to honor those brave warriors of the 2ID who lost their lives in the DMZ War, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The Monument was dedicated initially in 1936“To our Dead” for the 2ID's service in World War I, and rededicated in 1962 when two wings were added to the Memorial to honor the Division's Fallen in World War II and the Korean War.The not-for-profit 2ID Memorials Foundation began their mission in 2014 to update the Memorial once again, to honor those brave 2ID warriors who lost their lives in subsequent battles during the DMZ Conflict (1966-1969), known as the Second Korean War, the Afghanistan conflict and the Iraqi War. With Congressional approval of the 2ID Memorial Modification Act written by Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and now deceased Congressman Don Young, Aves Thompson, Chairman of the 2ID Memorials Foundation, announced and showed renderings of the modifications that will honor those who have not been honored before, but clearly should be. The modification project Thompson has spearheaded is anticipated to be completed and dedicated in Fall 2025 at a cost of $2.7 million. The project is being privately funded with needed donations being accepted at .Joining Thompson at the Memorial ceremony were Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Major General Lee, Kyung-koo, Defense Attache of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and former 2ID Commanding General Michael Tucker. LTG (ret) Tucker has served meritoriously in Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq and has witnessed first-hand the service and sacrifices our soldiers have made to the war on terrorism and their efforts to secure and protect freedom throughout the world. He was proud to say that his son is currently serving in Korea. The 2ID was the first division to arrive in Korea in 1950 and became the most decorated unit in the War.“The 2ID is the U.S. Army's only combined division (with Republic of Korea units) and remains in South Korea today, proudly serving and ready to“Fight Tonight” against aggression. The Division leaders maintain their long-term maxim of working together with their Korean partners, ready to deter North Korean aggression. The 2ID stay true to their motto – Second to None.”Major General Lee was proud to be in attendance to“commemorate the brave men and women who served in 2ID in Korea. He said he“salutes those who have helped and continue to remain in Korea to preserve freedom and the alliance, and the enduring friendship and camaraderie between our two nations. We can never truly repay the security the 2ID provides and we renew our commitment to the bravest, 2ID.”Senator Murkowski said,“I am very proud to have played a very small part in how we honor 2ID service members. We seek to honor those who have served our country over the years, in Korea and in all wars since and those who continue to serve our country. The 2ID has a very storied history from France in WWI to the hills of Korea and beyond. We must make sure that the recognition they receive is permanent.”Aves Thompson summarized,“We are here to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for freedom. We also salute the families of our fallen heroes.” He explained that two plinths will be added to the existing Monument, one dedicated to those 2ID men and women who lost their lives in the DMZ Conflict (the second Korean War), including those Korean soldiers assigned to the 2ID (very important and very dedicated KATUSA's-Korean Augmentees to the US Army), and the other plinth added for those who died serving our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.”The 2ID Memorial Monument is in President's Park on the National Mall, on the corner of 17th Street, NW and Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC.After bi-partisan Congressional approval of the modification, the Foundation worked with renowned architectural firm, Beyer Blinder Belle, to develop design options. Late in 2019, the Foundation received the necessary design concept approval from the National Park Service and other Federal oversight committees. The date October 26 was selected for this announcement as it marks the 106th birthday of the storied 2nd Infantry Division.The 2nd Infantry Division joined forces with the South Korean military who fought and died side-by-side in the Korean War and the DMZ Conflict period. The same week that North Vietnam launched its Tet Offensive, North Korea launched a parallel military offensive to attempt to behead the South Korean government (the Blue House Raid), to foment an insurgency in the South and to drive the Americans from the Korean Peninsula. SImultaneously, the USS Pueblo was seized and its captain and crew were held captive.The US-South Korea Joint Forces still exist, provide defense and security along the DMZ, and provide an impenetrable shield to ensure protection of South Korea against aggression, and to serve as the example to thwart tyranny anywhere in the region or globally for efforts that challenge freedom.The United States and South Korea recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice. Both American and Korean citizens should continue to recognize that the DMZ Conflict period solidified the foundation for the special alliance between the US and the Republic of Korea. This alliance remains strong today, as evidenced by the recent visit of President Yoon, hosted by President and Mrs. Biden at the White House. President Biden called the relationship“an unbreakable bond, forged in bravery and the sacrifice of our people.” President Yoon said the alliance stands for“freedom, peace and prosperity around the world.”Largely due to the strong and supportive relationship between our countries, enabled in part by the sustained role of the 2ID over decades and continuing today, South Korea transformed from a third world country to a technology and economic giant in the world, and a vital American ally.

JoAnn Geffen

JAG PR

+1 8187442044

email us here