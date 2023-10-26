Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attempts To Forcibly Displace Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 26 (KUNA) - Kuwait has expressed sincere condemnation of the Israeli calls to evict Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to intervene.

This came during a speech delivered by diplomatic Attache

of the Kuwaiti Delegate to the UN Manar Bashir before the first committee of the UN General Assembly under the frame works of 'Establishing a zone free of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons in the Middle East.' She also mentioned, Kuwait is calling for immediate action towards lifting the siege on Gaza and insuring safe passage for aid, medical, and humanitarian convoys, as aggressive fighting continues without consideration for civilians as more than 6,500 people had lost their lives in the Gaza Strip.

"We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Palestinian people", especially those innocent casualties of inhumane attacks, accusing the Israel of "flagrant violations committed by these occupying forces, which flout the rules of international humanitarian law under the pretext of self-defense." As for the discussion of the committee, she assured the recent escalation of events witnessed in the Middle East as violent actions surge, requiring the international community to strengthen cooperation and multilateral action towards establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destructions.

While also calling on the regional states to comply with the Treaty of the Non-Proliferations of Nuclear Weapons of the 1995 Review Conference.

Adding, Kuwait stands firm on the issue of international security and peace and nuclear disarmament as well as stressing all nations need to adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferations of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Bashir mentioned the country chaired the "Second Session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East", in line with the determination to end the outspread of nuclear weapons.

To assure that the State of Kuwait will adhere to the necessary measures and procedures to strengthen international cooperation to achieve this goal, advising against the politicization of issues and distortion of facts, in order to focus on tangible progress. (end) ast

MENAFN26102023000071011013ID1107314469