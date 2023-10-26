NBU Governor: Ukraine To Get About $45B In Loans And Grants This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to forecasts of the National Bank of Ukraine, the total amount of financial assistance in the form of loans and grants will reach about $45 billion dollars in 2023.

"The total volume of financial assistance in the form of loans and grants is expected to reach about $45 billion this year. These revenues remain the main source of covering the high deficit of the state budget which will expand to almost 29% of GDP this year," Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy told a briefing on October 26, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Thanks to international aid, he noted, Ukraine is also able to finance a significant current account deficit, and the NBU is able to maintain a high level of international reserves and balance the currency market.

As reported, Ukraine has received almost $33 billion from the G7 countries since the beginning of the full-scale war. These funds have become crucial in ensuring the balance of the state budget of Ukraine and financing critical expenditures.