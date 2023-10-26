Dairy Food Market To Grow By USD 114.46 Billion From 2022 To 2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the

milk segment

will be significant during the forecast period. Milk is a useful source of vitamins and nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12 (riboflavin), iodine, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2.

The major factors driving the growth of the segment are rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in females, growing awareness of healthy eating habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the rising number of international market players.



Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to

contribute

46% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The significant demand for dairy products in the APAC region is driven by rapid urban population growth. Urban people consume large amounts of dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Demand for dairy products will be affected by high population rates. Additionally, the use of online retail channels to purchase dairy products in this region has been boosted by expanding internet connectivity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The dairy food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Albertsons Companies Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., and Unilever PLC

