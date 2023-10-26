Baby Food And Infant Formula Market To Grow By USD 34.38 Billion From 2022 To 2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the infant formula segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Demand for infant formula is expected to increase due to the increasing number of working mothers and growing health awareness among consumers. Infant formula contains two types of protein: casein and whey. Additionally, infant formula comes in two forms, which are instant liquid infant formula and powdered infant formula. Infant formula is made by evaporating milk until dry and is less expensive than liquid infant formula, making it popular with consumers on a budget.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is projected to contribute

30%

by 2027.

The rising popularity of organic baby food products will drive the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing middle-class population in the region is expected to drive the market in the coming years as consumers are able to spend more on high-quality baby food products. Additionally, e-commerce channels permit price-sensitive consumers to approximate prices online and find the ideal deal. Therefore, the regional market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The baby food and infant formula market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

View the PDF Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The baby food maker market size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 8.25%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 411.17 million.



The

baby food packaging market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 5.5%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD

14,661.26 million.

