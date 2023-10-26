First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2023

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held October 26, 2023, a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

