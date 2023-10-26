Fresh Food Market Size To Increase By 420.04 Million Tons Between 2021 To 2026 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Food Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the fruits and vegetables segment

is significant during the forecast period. Given factors like

rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious, the consumption of fruits and vegetables is increasing across the globe. Hence, the growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables segment of the global market can also be attributed to the increasing consumer incomes and demand for fresh produce.

Geographical Market Analysis



By geography,

APAC

will contribute to

59%

of the global market growth. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing awareness of healthy eating, rapid growth in urbanization, rise in the organized retail sector, growing demand for organic fresh foods, and the presence of major vendors.



Company Insights



The fresh food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

BRF SA, Cal Maine Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., D Arrigo New York, Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Food Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Greenyard NV, Grimmway Enterprises Inc., JBS SA, NatureSweet Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Reynolds Catering Supplies Ltd., Rose Acre Farms, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc.

