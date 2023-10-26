The 175Th Demisemiseptcentennial Anniversary Of Historical -- Second Baptist Church

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anniversary of Historic Second Baptist Church

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Second Baptist Church816 3rd Street, NW Rev. Dr. James TerrellWashington, DC 20001 Senior Pastor(202) 842-0233CONTACT: Sharon Malone (202) 842-0233Judge Mary Terrell (ret.) (202) 841-5244The Second Baptist Church of Washington, DC will celebrate its Demisemiseptcentennial (175th) Anniversary on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at its historic church located at 816 3rd Street, N.W. Washington, D.C.One hundred seventy-five (175) years ago, the church was formally established as one of two of the city's colored churches. Conceived in 1827, Second Baptist was officially established in 1848. The church served as a stop on the Underground Railroad and as a national Lyceum featuring notable speakers such as Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, and Sojourner Truth. The church was also the founding site for the National Baptist Convention. Today, Second Baptist Church is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.During the church's long history, it has survived slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, two World Wars, several city fires, national lynchings, and the Civil Rights Movement as well as recent development in the neighborhood resulting in high-rise condominiums and apartments on three sides of the church.The construction of these new buildings damaged the foundation of the edifice so much that refuge was sought at Walker Jones Elementary School and Howard University School of Divinity where congregants worshiped for seven (7) years.Despite it all, the congregation continues to actively spread the gospel of Christ and to serve the city and nation in their original 1894 building. This is a time to renew their zeal for Christ, remember their past accomplishments, and rejoice in the knowledge of their service today and the future that God has given them.The celebration continues with Dr. Grace Hollowman Davis, the church's oldest member, will turn 100 years old during the month of November.Press may contact Judge Mary Terrell (ret.) concerning the celebration by calling her at (202)

