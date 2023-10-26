Singaporean Olympic Athlete Joscelin Yeo And Global Thought Leaders To Feature In Tiger Therapy Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tiger Therapy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tigerhall ( ), the Singapore-founded, innovative platform dedicated to knowledge sharing and transforming organizational behaviors, is thrilled to introduce its latest venture, the "Tiger Therapy" podcast. This exciting new podcast delves into the universal challenges of self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and the pursuit of success, featuring prominent guests, including Singapore's own Olympic swimmer Joscelin Yeo, a NASA rocket scientist, an Oscar winning screenwriter, best-selling authors, CEOs and other global thought leaders.In an era where self-doubt and imposter syndrome are rife, Tiger Therapy seeks to empower listeners with practical insights and real-life stories to overcome these challenges. The podcast aims to create a global conversation on success, resilience, and the power of self-awareness.Why Tiger Therapy Matters for SingaporeansSingaporeans grapple with higher rates of imposter syndrome than the global average, with nearly three-quarters (72%) ( ) of office workers experiencing it, according to global research from Asana ( ). These feelings of self-doubt and anxiety can lead to self-sabotage, unfulfilled goals, and even burnout. Among local students, the fear of failure ( ) is also higher than the global average, hindering success and stifling opportunities, according to research from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ( ). Tiger Therapy is for those seeking to understand and overcome these challenges.Hosted by Pippa Woodhead, Head of Podcasts at TigerhallPippa Woodhead, the host of Tiger Therapy, brings her experience as an interviewer of over 800 extraordinary figures in business and the world of performance. Grappling with her own self-doubt and imposter syndrome throughout her career, Pippa recognized the value of self-awareness in leaders who have conquered their self doubt and limiting beliefs. Hearing people share their stories on podcasts has become her personal form of therapy, inspiring its name, Tiger Therapy.Guest HighlightsJoscelin Yeo, "Singapore's Swim Queen," reflects on her journey from Olympic success to battling self-limiting beliefs and a hidden mental health crisis.“The expectations of Olympic athletes is that they're the strongest in the world and they never crumble. While I was competing at the highest levels in the world, my body was performing at its peak, but my mind was not,” she says.“Opening up about this journey on Tiger Therapy isn't just for me-it's for everyone wrestling with their own self-doubt.”Pippa's conversations extend to global thought leaders such as Wall Street Times bestselling author Nir Eyal, who transformed his life from chronic procrastination and obesity to becoming a best-selling author and productivity expert. The inaugural season also features Kim Scott, bestselling author of "Radical Candor," Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist, renowned organizational psychologist Dr Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic and Oscar-winning screenwriter Lesley Paterson.Coming Soon!Tiger Therapy's first episode will launch on October 30th. Each episode, lasting approximately 30-45 minutes, will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Tigerhall.A Preview of Season TwoAlready confirmed for Season Two are Wim Hof, "The Iceman"; Amy Edmondson, Harvard Business School's Professor of Leadership; and Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics.About Pippa WoodheadPippa Woodhead, Head of Podcasts at Tigerhall, has had her fair share of imposter syndrome moments in her career. This struggle inspired her to create "Tiger Therapy."She used to shy away from opportunities, stay out of the spotlight, and believe that a successful career wasn't for her. But now, she's done with holding herself back and is ready to embrace life fully.During her five years at Tigerhall, Pippa conducted over 800 interviews with exceptional figures in the business world, including Fortune 500 executives, workplace happiness experts, neuroscientists, and Olympic medalists. With Tiger Therapy, her aim is to engage in meaningful conversations, explore people's career journeys, discover more about herself, and share some laughs along the way.Originally from the UK, Pippa has lived in India, Thailand, and now proudly calls Singapore her home.For media inquiries or to learn more about "Tiger Therapy," contact:Brittany Gunter, Head of Marketing,Pippa Woodhead, Head of Podcasts,

