Dalshire International Auctions Items Of Legendary Icons And Artists

Music & Entertainment Auction boasts items from icons such as Michael Jackson, Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Prince, & more.

USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dalshire International, a renowned online auction house specializing in rare and authentic entertainment and sports memorabilia, auctions items of legendary icons and artists. Closing on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, this highly anticipated event features an unparalleled selection of authentic memorabilia from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment history.The auction boasts an impressive array of items from legendary icons such as Michael Jackson, Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Prince, and more. Among the coveted treasures are:Noel Gallagher Handwritten "Wonderwall" Lyrics, Estimated value - $85,000 to $125,000:Oasis fans and music aficionados alike will be captivated by the rare opportunity to own Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics to the iconic anthem "Wonderwall." Used in 1996, during Oasis' historic concert at Maine Road in Manchester, these lyrics offer a glimpse into the creative process of one of the era's most influential songwriters.Elvis Presley Signed Stage Jacket & Scarf, Estimated value - $87,500 to $97,500:Elvis Presley's legacy shines through in the Light Blue Cape Jacket and Signed White Scarf, both impeccably preserved and signed by the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself. These items represent an unforgettable era in the life of an American music legend.Rare Million Dollar Quartet Signed Guitar, Estimated value - $95,000 to $125,000:A symbol of music history, this guitar bears the signatures of the Million Dollar Quartet, made up by Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, as well as a signature from Sam Phillips, the esteemed owner of Sun Records. It commemorates the historic jam session that took place on December 4, 1956, at the Sun Records Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where four of the greatest legends in rock and roll history joined forces.Prince Owned Cloud Guitar from Paisley Studios, Estimated value - $25,000 to $30,000:This Yellow Cloud Guitar, originally designed and custom-built by Prince's own guitar technician, David Husain, has an authentic connection to the legendary artist. It was an integral part of Prince's image and is a coveted piece of memorabilia for fans and collectors and is accompanied by a Letter of Provenance authentically connecting this instrument to the legendary artist himself.Charlie Chaplin Signed Cane, Boots & Bowler Hat, Estimated value - $75,000 to $85,000:Charlie Chaplin's mastery of physical comedy, innovative storytelling, and audience connection solidify him as a legendary figure in cinema history. These three iconic artifacts, cane, boots, and hat, bear the genuine and unmistakable signature of the beloved entertainer.Each item in this auction comes with a Letter and Certificate of Authenticity verified by leading forensic experts. The Opinion of Authenticity is guaranteed by the "Scientific Authentication Company," a forensic authentication service that performed the analysis.The Platinum Music and Entertainment Auction is a celebration of iconic talent and a showcase of unrivaled memorabilia.For more information or to register and bid on these extraordinary items, visit Dalshire International Auctions on LiveAuctioneers:###Dalshire International is a leading online auction house specializing in rare and authentic entertainment and sports memorabilia, high-end jewelry, and watches. Dalshire International brings together collectors and enthusiasts in the pursuit of extraordinary items that hold historical and sentimental value.

