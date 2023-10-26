Safadi Holds Streak Of Discussions To Mobilise Support For Jordanian Draft Resolution On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is holding intensive meetings to mobilise support for the Jordanian draft resolution presented to the UN General Assembly on Thursday that calls for protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.Safadi held discussions Thursday over the phone with the foreign ministers of Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Canada, France and the UK to promote the draft resolution.According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Safadi discussed intensifying efforts to stop the war, ensure the protection of civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.