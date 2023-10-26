Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation: Jordanian Medical Aid Arrived In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Hussein Shibli announced the arrival of Jordanian medical aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.In an interview with the Jordanian News Agency correspondent, Shibli said, "I want to reassure those who donated to the people in Gaza that the aid arrived today, Thursday, at the warehouses of the UNRWA to be distributed to hospitals there."He added that the JHCO distributed food packages, health parcels and clean water to 12,000 beneficiaries.He added that the JHCO distributed 10,000 meals in the Khan Yunis area, stressing the continuation of sending aid and distributing it directly or through partner international associations and organisations.