Jordan, Portugal Foreign Ministers Talk War In Gaza

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Portugal Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho discussed Thursday over the phone protecting civilians and the "need" for adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.According to a Jordan Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi and Cravinho's discussions, part of Jordan's attempt to mobilise support for the draft resolution to the UN General Assembly, focused on the "grave" developments in Gaza.Safadi stressed the need to stop the war in Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians.