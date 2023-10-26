Safadi Calls UN General Assembly To Approve Jordanian Draft Resolution Regarding War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Thursday called on the UN General Assembly to approve a draft resolution submitted by Jordan on behalf of the Arab Group regarding the Israeli war on Gaza to stop the war after failed attempts at the UN Security Council to stop it."We must not let the Palestinian people down. They are a besieged and occupied people. Their days begin with death and end with death. Their nights are shrouded in darkness, and there is no light except that of bombs," Safadi addressed the General Assembly in New York.The UN General Assembly convened for the tenth emergency special session on the illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories, which resumed its work at the request of Jordan, Chairman of the Arab Group, and Mauritania, Chairman of the 49th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).Safadi added that the Israeli war on Gaza is a "war crime," urging the General Assembly "not to listen to the allegations that say that this war is between Islam and Judaism," denouncing double standards and urging calling war crimes by their names and opposing the use of starvation as a weapon against civilians.He noted the "importance" of standing with life, justice, and peace against the war in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding.He added: "Let's say no to war and say no to killing. Fight war crimes and defend the rights of Palestinian children, women and the elderly for food, water, medicine and fuel, and let us stand in the face of famine."He said that children are dying under the devastation caused by what he described as "Israel's precision missiles," adding that there are still victims trapped under the rubble.He warned that there is not enough equipment in the besieged Gaza Strip to recover and save all Palestinians still trapped under the rubble following over two weeks of intensive Israeli bombardment, adding that children who have survived are in danger of dehydration.He noted that there are ministers in the Israeli government who openly call for wiping the Palestinians off the face of the earth and call them animals that do not deserve to live, adding that this shows that the war is on the Palestinian people.He said Israel has turned Gaza into a permanent hell on earth, adding, "The trauma will remain for generations and generations."He added, "The Israeli representative did not mention a single word about the Palestinian life that was destroyed by this war, and I say that we value all lives, all civilians, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Palestinians and Israelis."He said anger must not overshadow the fact that violence is useless, and we must remain aware of human suffering and condemn the killing of all civilians, regardless of their race, identity, religion, and nationality.He said a just and lasting peace is the best defence, adding, "Let us give people the right to live, and let us renew our faith in the peace process as the only means to end the conflict forever."He said, "Instead of sending weapons to Israel, send delegations to chart an immediate path to achieving peace. This is how you help Israel."Safadi added that the war had killed more than 7,000 innocent Palestinians, referring to the family members of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who were killed after an Israeli air strike."We Arabs and Muslims value the lives of all human beings, regardless of their religion, nationality, or race," Safadi said, adding that Israeli's collective punishment against the people of Gaza is a "war crime."