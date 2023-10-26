Visit Of ​Minister Of State (Mos) Shri V. Murleedharan To Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

​Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will pay his first official visit to Republic of Congo on October 27-28, 2023.

​During the visit, MoS will represent India in the Second Summit of three basins (Amazon, Congo and Borneo Mekong South-east Asia) for Biodiversity Ecosystem and Tropical Forests to be held in Brazzaville, capital of Republic of Congo.

​Its an opportunity for India to reiterate its stand and contribution in conserving tropical forests and biodiversity ecosystems. MoS is expected to interact with dignitaries attending the Summit.

