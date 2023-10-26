Visit Of ​Minister Of State (Mos) Shri V. Murleedharan To Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will pay his first official visit to Republic of Congo on October 27-28, 2023.
During the visit, MoS will represent India in the Second Summit of three basins (Amazon, Congo and Borneo Mekong South-east Asia) for Biodiversity Ecosystem and Tropical Forests to be held in Brazzaville, capital of Republic of Congo.
Its an opportunity for India to reiterate its stand and contribution in conserving tropical forests and biodiversity ecosystems. MoS is expected to interact with dignitaries attending the Summit.
