Morocco: The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita Hold Talks With His Czech Counterpart In Prague

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, held talks, October 26, 2023, in Prague, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Mr. Jan Lipavský.

The two ministers signed a Joint Declaration, noting the importance of deepening the historical relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Czech Republic.

On this occasion, The Czech Republic has welcomed the reforms conducted by the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and also commended the efforts made by the Kingdom for political, economic, and social development, notably through the New Development Model.

The two ministers expressed their shared desire to "further strengthen the excellent partnership between the two countries."

They also expressed their firm intention to pursue a dialogue and increased cooperation in all fields.

Mr. Nasser Bourita and Mr. Jan Lipavský, welcomed the increase in trade between the two countries and the investments made by Czech companies in the Kingdom these recent years.

Mr. Nasser Bourita and Mr. Lipavský agreed to further promote the exchange of visits, including economic missions, and to deepen economic cooperation.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Czech Republic reaffirmed, "their support and commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership" between Morocco and the European Union (EU).

Both countries recognize the importance of EU-Morocco cooperation in jointly addressing current global and regional challenges, particularly in terms of security, stability, migration, and socio-economic and human development.

Regarding the Sahara issue, the Czech Republic considers the Autonomy Plan presented in 2007 as a serious and credible effort by the Kingdom of Morocco and as "good basis" for a mutually agreed-upon solution between the parties.

Both parties affirmed their support for the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General, Staffan de Mistura, and his efforts to advance the political process based on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Mr. Nasser Bourita and Mr. Jan Lipavský also reaffirmed their support for MINURSO.

