Eritrea Participated At Senior Officials Meeting Of The China-Africa Cooperation

Eritrean delegation led by Ambassador Negasi Sengal, Director General of Research and Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated at the 16th

Senior Officials meeting of the China-Africa cooperation held in Beijing from 23 to 24 October.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the implementation of big projects that China extended 60 million US Dollars in the form of donations and soft loans from 2022 to 2024 according to the agreement reached at the 8th

meeting between Foreign Ministers of China and Africa held in Dakar in November 2021.

The meeting also approved that summit of the leaders of the Forum on China-Africa cooperation to be convened in Beijing in 2024.

The Senior Officials meeting conducted an extensive discussion of the documents presented and adopted a concise draft of the 16th

Senior Officials meeting of the China-Africa cooperation.

Mr. Eyob Tekle, from the Eritrean Embassy in China, attended the meeting in which representatives of 53 African countries took part.

