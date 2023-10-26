Azerbaijani MFA Condemns France's Biased Statements On Cultural Heritage In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Statements by the
French Minister of Culture related to cultural heritage of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh is another predisposition and a biased
approach by the French side, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, said in a statement, Trend reports.
“Azerbaijan is very well aware of its obligations and importance
of protection of all the cultural and historical monuments in its
territories, and France, as a country who had confiscated the
historical and cultural assets belonging to other nations, has no
moral ground to raise such claims.
Claims about endangerment of cultural and historical monuments
following the anti-terror measures of Azerbaijan has no ground,
which was confirmed recently by two UN missions to the region.
Unfortunately, neither within its engagement as a mediator in
the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, nor as an influential
country within the UNESCO, France has never raised concerns about
almost complete destruction of historical, cultural and religious
monuments by Armenia both in Azerbaijan's territories and in
Armenia.
Moreover, it was Azerbaijan who for almost 30 years has
persistently appealed to the international organizations with calls
to carry out assessment missions to the formerly occupied
territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia about deliberate destruction,
misappropriation, alteration of our cultural heritage, as well as
illicit removal of cultural properties. Unfortunately, it was not
possible due to Armenia's obstructions. UNESCO itself has also
confirmed this fact in its 2005 report.
The cultural heritage situated in the territory of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, regardless of its origin, whether secular or
religious, reflects the cultural diversity of the people of
Azerbaijan, which Azerbaijan values and protects.
Once again, we call on the French side to put an end to
interference into Azerbaijan's internal affairs and from such
provocative statements,” the statement reads.
