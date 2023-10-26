Kyiv Seeing End Of War With Ukraine's Victory More Clearly - Zelensky's Address

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is expanding its capabilities and seeing the end of the war with its victory more clearly.

That's according to an evening address to the nation, released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

Today, there is a decision regarding two new defense support packages – from America and Denmark.

The American package includes, among other things, missiles for air defense, missiles for HIMARS, ammunition, including 155mm... The total amount of this American package is $150 million. I thank President Biden, his team, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans who value freedom. It is very important that the enemies of freedom do not have the illusion that the defense of freedom cannot withstand a defensive marathon.

The substantial Danish package is over $500 million. This includes additional armored vehicles for our soldiers – tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, drones, artillery ammunition. Thank you, Denmark! This is what truly helps us protect the lives of our people on the front lines.

Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark. Very substantive, regarding the further development of our defense cooperation, the preservation of unity in Europe among all our partners, and our Peace Formula. I am grateful to Denmark for their readiness to really advance the implementation of the Peace Formula.

We are continuing to prepare for the Peace Formula meeting in Malta and are adding more participants.

I participated in the European Council meeting, attended by the leaders of EU countries, President of the European Council Charles Michel, as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. The European Union is preparing several steps that we are expecting. This includes new sanctions against Russia and new steps in support of Ukraine. We are particularly anticipating the EU's political decision to open negotiations on our country's membership, and from our side, we are doing everything to be prepared.

Today, I signed one of the most important laws on the path to starting the negotiations – the law on PEPs, politically exposed persons. This law strengthens the financial monitoring of the lives of key state officials and members of parliament. Its adoption is a clear signal of how seriously Ukraine takes the task of joining the European Union and making the work of its public institutions truly transparent.

And, of course, the front.

Today, I chaired a meeting of the Military Cabinet. A special format of working with commanders, intelligence leaders, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Minister of Defense. Reports from every front – our generals Syrsky, Tarnavsky, Hnatov, Moskaliov, Sodol. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny. Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov and Chief of External Intelligence Lytvynenko. Our strategic tasks. Supplies for our soldiers – ammunition, equipment. The Ukrainian defense industry. We are expanding our capabilities and seeing the end of the war with a Ukrainian victory more clearly.

Of course, we all must realize that the enemy is not simple and won't become simpler. But Ukraine must become – and will become – stronger. So that we permanently record in history that the Russian empire will never come to Ukrainian land again.

Glory to all our soldiers! Guys, I thank you for every destroyed Russian position! Glory to our entire nation!

Glory to Ukraine!”