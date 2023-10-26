Russian Tanks, Artillery Shell Kherson In Combined Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Kherson simultaneously using artillery and tanks, targeting the city's littoral areas and its central part.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the Kherson City Military Administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"At around 20:00, the Russian army launched from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro a combined strike on Kherson involving artillery and tanks!" the report reads. Read also:
Law enforcer injured in enemy drone attack in Kherson
As noted, the littoral areas and the central part of the city came under fire. The reports on casualties and destruction are yet to be properly verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military once again shelled Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.
