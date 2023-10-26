Zelensky Says Ukraine Expects EU To Make Political Decision To Start Accession Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is especially looking forward to the EU's political decision on the start of negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union.

That's according to Zelensky's evening address to the nation, released on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

The president noted that Ukraine continues to prepare a meeting in Malta where Ukraine's Peace Formula will be discussed.

"We are adding more participants," Zelensky noted.

He also reported that he took part in the work of the European Council, where the leaders of the EU states, European Council President Charles Michel, as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metzola were present.

"The European Union is preparing several steps that we are expecting. This includes new sanctions against Russia and new steps in support of Ukraine. We are particularly anticipating the EU's political decision to open negotiations on our country's membership, and from our side, we are doing everything to be prepared," Zelensky said.

He also recalled that on Thursday he signed off "one of the most important laws on the path to starting the negotiations – the law on PEPs, politically exposed persons”.

“This law strengthens the financial monitoring of the lives of key state officials and members of parliament. Its adoption is a clear signal of how seriously Ukraine takes the task of joining the European Union and making the work of its public institutions truly transparent," the president emphasized.

As reported, on October 28-29, the Third Peace Formula Summit will be held in Malta involving the leaders of the so-called Global South.