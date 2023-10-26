Zelensky Thanks Denmark, US For Latest Defense Packages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks the United States of America and the Kingdom of Denmark for the defense assistance packages recently provided to Ukraine.

The president spoke in an evening address , posted on social media and on the presidential website, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there is a decision regarding two new defense support packages – from America and Denmark," Zelensky said.

According to him, the U.S. package includes air defense missiles, missiles for HIMARS, and ammunition, including 155mm.

"The total amount of this American package is $150 million. I thank President Biden, his team, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans who value freedom. It is very important that the enemies of freedom do not have the illusion that the defense of freedom cannot withstand a defensive marathon," the president emphasized.

He also noted a significant Danish package in the amount of more than $500 million.

"This includes additional armored vehicles for our soldiers – tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, drones, artillery ammunition. Thank you, Denmark! This is what truly helps us protect the lives of our people on the front lines," the President noted.

In addition, Zelensky reported on his call with the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark.

"Very substantive, regarding the further development of our defense cooperation, the preservation of unity in Europe among all our partners, and our Peace Formula. I am grateful to Denmark for their readiness to really advance the implementation of the Peace Formula," added the head of the Ukrainian state.

As reported, the Danish government announced another package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 3.7 billion Danish kroner (over US$522 million).

In addition, the United States allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $150 million.