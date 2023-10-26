Only One-Tenth Of Ukraine's Forests Requiring Inspection Demined

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, only 40,000 ha of forests have been demined out of 417,000 ha that require inspection and mine clearance.

While staying at the site of the Krasylivka Forestry in Chernihiv region, where the military helps foresters to demine forest areas, Minister Ruslan Strilets noted that 20-25 grenades were found here every day, not counting other munitions and trip wires.

"In this forestry area, 9.5 thousand hectares of forests have already been demined, and 3.4 thousand hectares of forests require demining. In total, 417 thousand hectares of forests across the country need to be inspected and demined. Only 40 thousand have been demined so far," the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine reports .

As reported, the government is expected to approve the Mine Action Strategy by the end of the year.