Kyrgyzstan Calls For Efficient Use Of CIS Water And Land Resources

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ((The driving force of any integration is the creation of
favorable conditions for mutually beneficial economic cooperation,))
the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek
Japarov said at a meeting of Heads of Government of the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers summed up the results of
Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the CIS and told about promising
cooperation projects. Akylbek Japarov believes that it is important
to expand international roads and railways, logistics centers and
transport terminals, as well as modernize the infrastructure for
uninterrupted international transit.
((A lot needs to be done in the region in the field of
digitalization of trade and customs procedures. It is important
that all these transformations are synchronized with world
standards,)) Akylbek Japarov stressed.
He also spoke about the use of water and energy resources by
countries in the region.
((Considering that almost half of the region's water resources
are formed on the territory of our country, we understand our high
responsibility in the matter of water supply. Taking into account
the negative climatic impact on the area where water resources are
formed, as well as the deterioration of the water infrastructure of
the countries of the region, we advocate for the continued adoption
of timely measures and the implementation of relevant projects in
the field of irrigation, energy and infrastructure aimed at the
efficient use of water and land resources, ensuring cheap and
environmentally friendly clean electricity, and adaptation to
climate change. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan proposes and promotes the
creation of a mutually beneficial compensation mechanism for the
integrated use of water and energy resources in Central Asia,)) he
said.
Akylbek Japarov called on the CIS countries to increase
cooperation in the field of technical regulation and
standardization, which will create additional favorable
conditions.
((To implement the free trade zone agreement, the Interstate
Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification, together
with the CIS Executive Committee, has developed a draft agreement
on technical barriers in mutual trade of the CIS member states, but
the document has been at the approval stage for several years. I
consider it advisable to finalize it as soon as possible and submit
it for signing,)) the head of the Cabinet concluded.
MENAFN26102023000195011045ID1107314276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.