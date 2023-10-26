Kyrgyzstan Calls For Efficient Use Of CIS Water And Land Resources

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ((The driving force of any integration is the creation of favorable conditions for mutually beneficial economic cooperation,)) the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at a meeting of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers summed up the results of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the CIS and told about promising cooperation projects. Akylbek Japarov believes that it is important to expand international roads and railways, logistics centers and transport terminals, as well as modernize the infrastructure for uninterrupted international transit.

((A lot needs to be done in the region in the field of digitalization of trade and customs procedures. It is important that all these transformations are synchronized with world standards,)) Akylbek Japarov stressed.

He also spoke about the use of water and energy resources by countries in the region.

((Considering that almost half of the region's water resources are formed on the territory of our country, we understand our high responsibility in the matter of water supply. Taking into account the negative climatic impact on the area where water resources are formed, as well as the deterioration of the water infrastructure of the countries of the region, we advocate for the continued adoption of timely measures and the implementation of relevant projects in the field of irrigation, energy and infrastructure aimed at the efficient use of water and land resources, ensuring cheap and environmentally friendly clean electricity, and adaptation to climate change. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan proposes and promotes the creation of a mutually beneficial compensation mechanism for the integrated use of water and energy resources in Central Asia,)) he said.

Akylbek Japarov called on the CIS countries to increase cooperation in the field of technical regulation and standardization, which will create additional favorable conditions.

((To implement the free trade zone agreement, the Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification, together with the CIS Executive Committee, has developed a draft agreement on technical barriers in mutual trade of the CIS member states, but the document has been at the approval stage for several years. I consider it advisable to finalize it as soon as possible and submit it for signing,)) the head of the Cabinet concluded.