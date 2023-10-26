China To Help Modernize Uzbekistan's Energy Network

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekenergotamir JSC has reached agreements with several Chinese companies aimed at energy development, which includes expanding and updating power grids, as well as creating and launching new power generation capacities, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The modernization of energy transportation systems will be carried out jointly with China Electric Power Equipment and Technology, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China. The parties intend to build new substations and power lines supporting digital technologies in a number of regions.

China National Technical Import and Export Corp. will support the creation of new cogeneration stations in Tashkent. They will provide heating and electricity to residents of Mirabad, Mirzo-Ulugbek, Uchtepa, Shaykhontokhur, Yunusabad, and Yashnabad districts. Another agreement has been concluded with China XD Electric. Its subsidiary Xian XD Electric Engineering Co. Ltd will help localize the production of power plants in Uzbekistan for the modernization and reconstruction of local PPs. Last week, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a series of negotiations on energy cooperation in China. Plans to create a hybrid power plant in the Navoi region were discussed with the head of China Energy, and a hydroelectric power plant project in the Bostanlyk district was considered with China Southern Power Grid. The president also discussed with State Grid Corporation of China the modernization of infrastructure facilities and the construction of high-voltage power lines. The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National Energy Administration of China in the development of“green” energy.