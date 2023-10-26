China To Help Modernize Uzbekistan's Energy Network

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekenergotamir JSC has reached agreements with several Chinese
companies aimed at energy development, which includes expanding and
updating power grids, as well as creating and launching new power
generation capacities, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
The modernization of energy transportation systems will be
carried out jointly with China Electric Power Equipment and
Technology, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China.
The parties intend to build new substations and power lines
supporting digital technologies in a number of regions.
China National Technical
Import and Export Corp. will support the creation of new
cogeneration stations in Tashkent. They will provide heating and
electricity to residents of Mirabad, Mirzo-Ulugbek, Uchtepa,
Shaykhontokhur, Yunusabad, and Yashnabad districts.
Another agreement has been concluded with China XD Electric. Its
subsidiary Xian XD Electric Engineering Co. Ltd will help localize
the production of power plants in Uzbekistan for the modernization
and reconstruction of local PPs.
Last week, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a series of negotiations on
energy cooperation in China. Plans to create a hybrid power plant
in the Navoi region were discussed with the head of China Energy,
and a hydroelectric power plant project in the Bostanlyk district
was considered with China Southern Power Grid.
The president also discussed with State Grid Corporation of
China the modernization of infrastructure facilities and the
construction of high-voltage power lines. The Ministry of Energy of
Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National
Energy Administration of China in the development of“green”
energy.
