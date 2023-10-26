EU Leaders Call For Unhindered Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) - European Union leaders meeting in Brussels Thursday called for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza including through humanitarian corridors and pauses.

In their conclusions adopted tonight, the leaders of the 27-member bloc expressed their gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and called for "continued rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to those in need through all necessary means including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs."

After several hours of discussions on Gaza, the European Council (EU summit) agreed on a compromise text which says that the EU "reiterates the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with international humanitarian law" and "deplores all loss of civilian life."

It recalled the need to "avoid regional escalation and to engage with partners in this respect including with the Palestinian Authority."

"The European Union is ready to contribute to reviving a political process on the basis of the two-state solution including through the Peace Day effort, and welcomes diplomatic and security initiatives and supports the holding of an international peace conference soon, " says the conclusions.

Top diplomats from some 30 European and Arab nations gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in September to present the "Peace Day Effort," a new diplomatic initiative designed to revive the long-frozen Middle East peace process.

The European Union is leading the new peace effort alongside Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, Jordan and Egypt. (end)

