Vatican Pope, Pres., Erdogan Discuss Dramatic Situation In The Holy Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VATICAN CITY, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Vatican Pope Francis discussed Thursday the "dramatic situation" in the Holy Land with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This came during a telephone call between the Pope and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italy's news agency (ANSA) quoted Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni as saying.

During the call, requested by President Erdogan, Pope "expressed his sorrow for what is happening and recalled the Holy See's position," Bruni said.

The Pope also voiced his hopes that a two-state solution and a special statute for the city of Jerusalem could be reached," he noted. (end)

mn









MENAFN26102023000071011013ID1107314246