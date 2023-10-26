Al-Budaiwi: GCC States Have Key Role In Boosting International Trade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Thursday that the GCC member states have played an important role regionally and internationally in enhancing international trade and opening markets as well as partaking in economic and commercial projects.

This came during Al-Budaiwi's participation in the fourth edition of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum in Georgia.

The GCC states often seek peace, stability and agreement on addressing current obstacles facing global cooperation, he stressed.

He noted that the Gulf countries also build their relations with countries on good-neighborliness and not interfering into domestic affairs as well as respecting international conventions and charters.

The forum offers constructive contributions to determine common global challenges, and agree on mechanisms to address these challenges and remove the current obstacles as well as determine goals, Al-Budaiwi elaborated.

The forum is featuring more than 60 countries, 2,000 participants, and a galaxy of political leaders, businesspersons and experts, and representatives of international financial institutions and organizations. (end)

