Demonstrators Call On EU Leaders To Pressure Israel To Accept Ceasefire

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) - A large number of people gathered outside of the European Council building Thursday night, where EU leaders were discussing the Gaza situation. Standing near the Schuman roundabout, protesters shouted "ceasefire now" and "free, free Palestine" waving Palestinian flags and condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza. (end) nk

