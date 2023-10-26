Halal Food Market Size To Increase By USD 427.68 Billion Between 2022 To 2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the

halal MPS segment

is significant during the forecast period.

This

segment primarily includes halal foods such as beef, lamb meat, goat meat, chicken, Turkey, and fish.

This can be further classified as fresh halal meat, poultry, and seafood; minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood; and heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood. Furthermore, minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products are free of artificial ingredients or added color which means the product was processed in a manner that does not alter the characteristics of the product. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis



By geography,

APAC will contribute

51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Singapore are among the major markets for halal food in the APAC region. Furthermore, the increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is a major factor driving the regional halal food market. Additionally, key vendors launched dedicated halal food production facilities in APAC.

Company Insights



The halal food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie

Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., Glanbia Plc

