HEALTH PIONEER OLIVER COOKSON LAUNCHES NEW MULTINUTRIENT DRINK

Verve V80 is a new multinutrient powder with 214 health and wellness benefits

One of the world's most successful nutrition entrepreneurs launches Verve V80, a pioneering new greens drink to transform daily health habits.

- Oliver Cookson, founder of VerveMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 70 percent of people want to be healthier but less than half of consumers believe that their main grocery store stocks the products they need for healthy eating (McKinsey Global Future of Food survey 2022). So today a British entrepreneur behind one of the world's most successful sports nutrition brands launches Verve V80, a new take on 'greens' powdered drinks that makes it easy to transform your daily health habits with a simple drink.It's a comprehensive multinutrient drink from the visionary founder of Myprotein, Oliver Cookson. Made in the UK, it represents a step forward for 'greens' nutrition supplements in the vitamins and minerals category. Indeed, more than just 'greens', Verve's new product has all daily nutritional needs in one serving. Uniquely, all V80's ingredients are listed on-pack - unlike other greens products - so people know exactly what they're drinking.Verve's V80 combines a wide range of ingredients that work in synergy to provide an easy and convenient way to improve its user's well-being. It helps to keep energy up, strengthens the immune system and balances gut health, too. With a vegan-friendly formula approved by a top Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplement Expert and Sports Performance Specialist, V80 has the entire range of vitamins and minerals a person needs daily, together with all nine amino acids, omega oils & proteins. Before Verve, no products list the amounts used of each ingredient, so people don't know exactly what they're consuming; V80 on the other hand, has 100% transparency on all ingredients, so that people know exactly what they're putting into their body with each drink.According to nutritionists, V80 is a nutritional powerhouse with a massive 214 health & wellness benefits. Naturally infused with real fruit, it offers a clean refreshing taste. Verve V80 is £75.00 per one time purchase or £60.00 for subscriptions, and is available from .Oliver Cookson, founder of Verve, said:“The Greens category is broken and Verve is here to fix it. Everyone lists ingredients but no-one is transparent about the amounts, so customers aren't getting the quality and nutrient density they deserve. Verve turns that on its head. With 100% transparency, there's nothing to hide, everything to gain. It not only has the best quality greens, but also offers vitamins, minerals, and superfoods. It simplifies everyone's daily nutritional needs in one go.”

