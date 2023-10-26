China In A Searing Hypersonic Materials Science Lead

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese researchers have made a material science breakthrough that could change the trajectory, pace and stakes of China's hypersonic weapons race with the United States.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese researchers from the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics in Beijing have successfully tested a new surface material for hypersonic vehicles, previously thought impossible to create.

Hypersonic weapons fly at speeds of up to Mach 5 and faster and perform evasive maneuvers to defeat missile defense systems. The researchers' findings were published last month in the Physics of Gases journal .

The SCMP report says that the thin material was applied to the surface of a“waverider” aircraft, which uses shock waves generated by its flight to improve lift.

The report says that the air around the hypersonic aircraft was then heated to thousands of degrees Celsius, with the smooth, non-ablative surface not only keeping critical components inside the aircraft cool but also allowing wireless signals to transmit freely, making target identification and communication possible throughout the flight.

That's a significant hypersonic-enabling development. The SCMP report notes that with traditional ballistic missiles, the warhead could reach hypervelocity before it is dropped onto a target.

At the same time, the report says space shuttles and re-entry capsules have added thermal tiles that can burn and absorb heat. However, the report points out that these hypersonic flights were short, usually lasting just a few minutes.

The hypersonic race has moved into a crucial new stage with enormous strategic challenges, threats and opportunities, not least to prevailing US deterrence and nuclear policies as China surges into the race's lead.



The US has recently revived its hypersonic weapons program but reportedly still faces difficulties in dealing with the extreme heat that hypersonic missiles are subjected to during flight caused by high speeds in the atmosphere.

Flight testing is necessary to successfully shield the sensitive electronics of hypersonic missiles, understand how different materials perform at high speeds and predict aerodynamics at sustained temperatures of up to 1,650 Celsius.