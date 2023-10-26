Rising Concerns Over Food Security Drive Demand For Biosolids In Organic Farming And Sustainable Agriculture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosolids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

The global biosolids market has exhibited significant growth, reaching US$ 1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Biosolids are organic materials derived from wastewater sludge, utilized as soil conditioners and fertilizers to enhance soil productivity and support plant growth. They contain essential macronutrients and micronutrients beneficial for plants.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing concerns about food security, coupled with the awareness of the adverse effects of chemical-based fertilizers, are driving the demand for biosolids. The growing preference for organic food products and organic farming practices contributes to market growth.Rising demand for water treatment facilities due to industrial waste pollution and the need for clean drinking water is boosting the biosolids market. Biosolids help manage wastewater and contribute to environmental sustainability.The growing number of parks, gardens, golf courses, and landscaping projects in both public and commercial areas is creating opportunities for biosolids in maintaining outdoor spaces' aesthetics.The trend of self-gardening, driven by improved lifestyles and the desire to maintain attractive outdoor spaces, is fueling demand for biosolids.Leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) projects to innovate existing solutions, which is expected to further strengthen market growth.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on product type, form, application, and region:

By Product Type:



Class A Biosolids

Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids

By Form:



Cakes

Liquid Pellets

By Application:



Agricultural

Non-Agricultural Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global biosolids market include BCR Environmental, Burch Hydro Inc, Cambi ASA, Casella Waste Systems Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, EnGlobe Corp., Lystek International, Merrell Bros. Inc., Recyc Systems Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG (Rethmann SE & Co. KG), SYLVIS, Synagro Technologies, and Walker Industries.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size of the global biosolids market?What is the expected growth rate of the global biosolids market from 2023 to 2028?What are the driving factors for the global biosolids market?How has COVID-19 impacted the global biosolids market?What are the product types and applications in the global biosolids market?Which regions are key for the global biosolids market?Who are the major players in the global biosolids market, and what is the competitive landscape?

