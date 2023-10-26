AIP Realty Trust Announces Initiation Of Strategic Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the“ Trust ” or“ AIP ”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today announced that its Board of Trustees (the“ Board ”) has initiated a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives available to the Trust and any other options that may be at hand and considered by the Board to be in the best interests of the Trust and its unitholders.



While the Board has not set a timetable for this process, nor has it made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives at this time, it hopes to have something concluded over the next several months. There can be no assurances that the Board's review of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. AIP does not intend to provide announcements or updates regarding this process unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit .