Minetek Enters The United States With Its Breakthrough Ventilation Technology.

- Jeremy SutherlandHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Minetek today announced its official expansion into the United States (US) market. Following the company's success with some of the world's largest mining companies in Australia, the Minetek Air division has identified growth opportunities across North America and beyond.In the race toward net zero emissions targets, global mineral producers are investing in new ventilation technology to ensure their operations meet strict Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements and regulatory compliance.In underground mines, ventilation has never been more important. It is suggested that up to 35 percent of today's mining emissions can be attributed to non-renewable electricity generation and consumption, with 42 percent of underground mine electricity consumption attributed to ventilation systems and processes.For almost 40 years, Minetek Air has been delivering innovative, technology-driven underground ventilation solutions that help clients create safer operations, reduce power consumption and increased profitability.As a pioneer in underground ventilation solutions, Minetek's ventilation fans are designed to reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent with the unique ability to tailor pressure, power and performance with no fan stalls, no loss of air, and no Variable Speed Drive (VSD) controls.The Minetek Difference.With over 3,000 projects successfully delivered worldwide, including North America, Minetek's modular air management solutions are proven to deliver the required airflow at the lowest cost. Backed by world-class engineering, R&D, and a dedicated team of technical experts, the company's expansion into the US is no surprise.Jeremy Sutherland, underground mining ventilation manager for Minetek Air, said Minetek is excited to be establishing a strong footprint in the US market and introducing its unmatched fan technology to more mine operations in the region.“Minetek is a registered company in the US and we have a dedicated sales and field service team operating out of Wisconsin,” he said.“We have actually been supplying and commissioning complete ventilation packages in underground mines across North America for years, one of which includes Sibanye-Stillwater's East Boulder underground mine in Montana. We installed four Minetek High Output (HO) 700 kW (850 HP) axial fans, which significantly reduced the mine's energy usage and associated running costs, while exceeding performance expectations.”Mr Sutherland added that building upon Minetek's extensive experience in Australia and other international markets, the company clearly understands the ESG and performance requirements when it comes to air management solutions both above and below ground in the US.“Minetek fans are engineered to perform in mines around the world, therefore feature robust components such as a steel fabricated impeller, designed to operate in the harshest environments and workplaces where abrasive dust is an issue.”“Our powerful single-speed primary and secondary fans have been proven to reduce power consumption costs by up to 50 percent and improve underground mining ventilation systems.”Compared to traditional larger fans, Minetek fans are compact units that can be re-deployed quickly and easily to other locations as mine operations evolve. Its exclusive Performance On Demand (POD) system allows operators to adjust airflow and power consumption , as mine activity ramps up or down, using only as much power as required without the need for Variable Speed Drive (VSD) controls.“The impulse-bladed impeller controls the POD system with anti-stall technology , which captures turbulent airflow and unstable pre-swirls to ensure optimal fan performance and prevent critical fan stalls. The fans can also be integrated with all mining Ventilation On Demand (VOD) and mine communication systems, reducing power consumption costs and increasing operational efficiencies.Minetek products are manufactured in Sydney, Australia by Minetek's own production team. Our clients trust that our products are of the highest quality, and meeting stringent international ESG standards and technical specifications.Over half of Minetek's projects are overseas and their ventilation solutions continue to make a positive impact on mining operations seeking smarter ways to optimise airflow underground, while reducing their carbon emissions and capital costs.For more information on Minetek's underground ventilation solutions, call 1300 963 801, email or visit minetek/air/

