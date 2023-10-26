Midpoint Corridor Route 66 Association Unites 11 Communities In Spectacular Christmas Lighting Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Route 66 Event Attracts Distinguished Guests and Speakers Hosted by Chicken Shack

- Eddy GochenourLUTHER, OKLAHOMA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A transformative event unfolded at the original Chicken Shack in Luther, Oklahoma, as the Midpoint Corridor Route 66 Association, under the visionary leadership of founder Eddie Gochenour, celebrated a monumental milestone. This meeting marked a historic convergence of all 11 participating communities, joining hands to embark on a collective mission to enhance and unify the 100-mile stretch between Tulsa and Oklahoma.Representatives from the 11 Cities and Towns showcased their unique Christmas themes, ushering in a festive spirit and setting the stage for forthcoming lighting events in their respective cities. The participating communities - Sapulpa, Bristow, Depew, Kellyville, Stroud, Davenport, Chandler, Wellston, Luther, Arcadia, and Edmond - each displayed their Christmas themes at the original Chicken Shack location, 18725 Route 66, Luther, Oklahoma 73054.In a magnificent display of unity and collaboration, each city presented their distinct Christmas themes, setting the scene for a captivating Christmas spectacle that will captivate both locals and visitors alike. The communities have meticulously planned their illumination schedules to ensure a harmonious and awe-inspiring experience for all.The Midpoint Corridor Route 66 project has not only transformed the landscape of the region but has also catalyzed new partnerships and alliances among communities that had not previously collaborated. The outpouring of support and camaraderie has been nothing short of inspiring, with neighboring towns joining forces for the first time, contributing their ideas and efforts towards a common goal. Eddy Gochenour stated, "We are funding this program privately as Government grant programs do not come available til 2024. Because we wanted to achieve something important before Christmas 2023 and generate momentum for the upcoming 100-year Route 66 Centennial in 2026. We kicked it off May 4th, 2023, knowing it would be a huge investment of time and money but it is proving to be worthwhile and the beginning of something great." Support for this initiative has been gathering momentum, with volunteers from each community stepping up, and we are now in discussions with sponsors who recognize the economic and historic significance of this effort leading up to the 100-year Centennial."The event saw the presence of specialists in event planning, LED lighting, Christmas event planning, design and decor, as well as a notable mural artist. Distinguished guests and speakers included Emily Tate of OG&E (Oklahoma Gas and Electric),Frank Mendoza of Route 66 Ramon Renteria of Travel Oklahoma, and Kayla Jones, a renowned large-scale mural painter. Eddy Gochenour, Chair of the Midpoint Route 66 Corridor, passionately shared his unwavering support and insights on this monumental endeavor. Esteemed vendors such as Alisha Kelser of Jasco, a leading LED lighting company, and Ed James of Think Big Stuff, an expert in nationallyrenowned Christmas set design and event planning, were present to offer invaluable assistance.Eddie Gochenour, the driving force behind the Midpoint Corridor for Route 66, expressed immense pride in the remarkable dedication and participation of the communities. He stressed that Christmas is just the beginning, and the unity and collaboration showcased by these communities have exceeded all expectations. Mr. Gochenour stated, "The unity and collaboration demonstrated by these communities are truly outstanding. I am honored to be associated with such passionate and dedicated individuals. This project is rewarding on a whole different level."The meeting held on Friday, October 20th, 2023, marked the final formal gathering before the eagerly anticipated Christmas lighting events. Eddie Gochenour and his team will embark on a journey, traveling to each participating community to witness the fruits of their labor and celebrate this remarkable collective achievement.For media inquiries, please contact:Grey GochenourPublic RelationsChicken ShackPhone: 918-500-9416Email:About Midpoint Corridor for Route 66:The Midpoint Corridor for Route 66 is an ambitious initiative spearheaded by Eddie Gochenour to beautify and unify the 100-mile stretch between Tulsa and Oklahoma. The project aims to bring communities together, foster collaboration, and create a captivating experience for residents and visitors leading up to and beyond the 100 Year Centennial of the Iconic Mother Road. For more information, visit .

