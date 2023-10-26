Introducing Stay Housed Bay Area: First Regional Platform To Keep Bay Area Residents Housed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital platform launches today to help Bay Area residents find housing-related resources and services that can enable them to stay in their homes. Stay Housed Bay Area is an online gateway to resources for community members to find help

paying their rent, responding to eviction notices, or asserting their rights as tenants.

Stay Housed Bay Area is the first region-wide platform of its kind-curated with up-to-date, relevant information in plain language in both English and Spanish. Until now, these resources were often hard for people to find, and where available, only listed county-by-county or city-by-city. Now they are all easily accessible through one centralized website.

StayHousedBayArea is a collaboration between All Home , a regional organization advancing housing and economic security in the Bay Area, and One Degree , a tech-for-good nonprofit that bridges the gap between low-income communities and vital social services.

"To solve homelessness, we have to prevent it before it happens, and do that on a large scale. Stay Housed Bay Area is an important part of the regional homelessness prevention system we need," said Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. "People here cross city and county lines all the time, without even thinking about it. Now no matter where you are, there's one simple place where you can find the best help that's available in your area. We need more solutions like this that reflect the reality of our region."

Key features of Stay Housed Bay Area include:



More than 150 curated resources in all nine Bay Area counties with actionable, up-to-date information

Simple screening questions to assess needs and provide relevant results

Plain language at a sixth-grade reading level

Spanish language version

No log-in, registration, or personal information required Resources for specific populations, such as people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, or people living with HIV/AIDS

"What we've learned over the last decade of supporting Bay Area communities is that people need a wide array of services and benefits to prevent homelessness," said Rey Faustino, CEO of One Degree, which built the Stay Housed Bay Area platform. "This endeavor is more than just a website; it's a community-driven model for creating regional networks of care, ones that help people get the resources necessary to maintain stability in their lives."

"It's really powerful to have a region-wide resource for people in the Bay Area who are at risk of being pushed out of their homes," said Mary Carl, Executive Director of Health Leads, a racial health equity-focused non-profit that advised on the development of the site. "Housing stability is necessary for a healthy life and thriving communities, and Stay Housed Bay Area will be a valuable tool to help prevent evictions and displacement among residents who are struggling to make ends meet and afford the high cost of living here."

A community event to celebrate the launch of Stay Housed Bay Area will take place on November 14, 2023, at the BFHP Hope Center in Berkeley, CA. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and other community leaders will be in attendance.

About All Home

All Home

is a Bay Area organization advancing regional solutions that disrupt the cycles of poverty and homelessness, redress racial disparities, and create more economic mobility opportunities for people with extremely low incomes.

About One Degree

One Degree

is a tech-for-good nonprofit that collaborates with public sector clients and community-based organizations to build world-class technology with heart. Our community care networks aim to bridge the gap between low-income communities and vital resources, from housing to healthcare and beyond.

About Health Leads

Health Leads is an innovation hub that seeks to unearth and address the deep societal roots of racial inequity that impact our health. Today, Health Leads works both nationally and locally, across the U.S., to build partnerships and redesign systems so every person, in every community, can live with health, well-being and dignity.

