Edoula: Bridging Traditional Wisdom And Modern Medicine For Expectant Parents

- Dr. Bettina PaekSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With so many options available for expectant parents, finding trustworthy, expert advice can be overwhelming. Launching today, eDoula simplifies this journey. The app combines the time-honored practices of doulas and the expertise of obstetricians, offering expectant mothers and their partners not just information, but a support system tailored for the emotional and physiological needs of pregnancy. eDoula provides tools and knowledge to expectant parents, partners, and care teams, ensuring they navigate the childbirth process with confidence, all from their mobile device. Recognizing that every pregnancy is a unique journey, eDoula champions attentive and compassionate care every step of the way. This care extends beyond educating mothers - it includes their partners and caregivers, emphasizing the importance of both emotional and physical support during labor.Founded by obstetricians Dr. Bettina Paek and Dr. Martin Walker in partnership with renowned doula Penny Simkin, PT, eDoula responds to a stark reality in American maternity care where a significant majority of expectant parents feel under-equipped for childbirth.“We do a great job in the U.S. of handling medically complex pregnancies,” Paek points out.“Our system is finely tuned to treat diseases. But while we're good at addressing these challenges, we often overlook the power of nurturing the normal, natural process of pregnancy and birth."Now available on the App Store and Google Play, eDoula aims to fill this gap.eDoula harnesses doula insights, which have been proven to improve outcomes including reduced length of labor, increased chances of vaginal births, and a decrease in cesarean births by 30% and makes them accessible to all. Many of these techniques have been around for centuries, but have been underused by medical care teams in the U.S.Every pregnancy is special. It's a milestone that lasts forever in memory. eDoula recognizes this and emphasizes the importance of attentive, empathetic support and care throughout the journey. The aim is to create a system that teaches not only the pregnant person, but also their partners and medical care teams, the principles of physiological and emotional support during labor.What Sets eDoula AparteDoula isn't merely an app; it's a complete childbirth guide. It offers users expert videos, daily plans, hospital directions, and post-birth advice, ensuring a well-informed path to parenthood.Dr. Martin Walker says, "Despite the benefits of doula knowledge, it's often hard to access. eDoula changes that by combining traditional doula practices with medical expertise in a mobile-friendly format."Dr. Bettina Paek adds, "eDoula doesn't just provide tips. It's a comprehensive tool designed to transform the childbirth experience, for the mother, partner, and medical care team.”eDoula App Highlights for FamiliesEvidence-Based: Grounded in proven practices.User Design: Easy and intuitive mobile use.Curated Content: Daily advice, articles, and content for each stage of pregnancy.Partner Inclusion: Resources to keep partners informed and engaged.Extensive Library: A broad range of educational and practical videosDaily Tools: For day-to-day preparation.Transition Advice: Support for the emotional shift to parenthood.Post-Birth Help: Assistance for challenges like breastfeeding and sleep adjustments.Caregiver Exclusive Tools:Access specialized tools designed for healthcare providers to navigate challenges like malposition and slow labor progress, aligning your expertise with the resources utilized by your patients.Download eDoula:Try eDoula free for the first week, then available at $49.99 annually or $9.99 monthly.Website: edoula .Download on the App Store Google Play.PHOTOS, VIDEO AND LINKS FOR PRESSFor available photos, fact sheet and video, please visit the online press room here>>About eDoulaeDoula was born out of a collaboration between doulas and obstetricians. Founded by obstetricians Bettina Paek and Martin Walker, eDoula tackles the shortcomings of American maternity care head-on. Through its innovative digital platform, eDoula facilitates wider access to expert childbirth support. eDoula empowers expectant parents with reliable information and guidance accessible to all. For more information, visit edoula.

