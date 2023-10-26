Hot Springs Fest, Nov. 10-12, 2023: The Only Hot Springs Soaking Festival Of Its Kind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Coincides with the Fall Season's Global Soaking Event, Soakember. Activities Include: Sound Bathing, Aqua Yoga, San Juan River Walk & Meditation, etc.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for a fun and rejuvenating three-day hot spring celebration as Hot Springs Fest returns to Pagosa Springs, Colorado from November 10 to 12, 2023. This year's event promises an unforgettable celebration of Pagosa Springs' world-renowned geothermal waters and the art of nature-based wellness, all against the stunning backdrop of a picture-perfect Western town at the base of the Rockies. Passes to the festival are available online as single-day or three-day passes, with prices ranging from $80 for a day pass to $150 for a three-day pass. Overnight guests of the resort have discounted access to the festival at only $60 for the three-day pass.

Building on the town's recognition of November as Hot Springs Month, a designation made by former Mayor Don Volger in 2020, this festival offers locals and visitors of all ages and fitness levels an opportunity to experience the town's deep connection to the world's deepest geothermal spring, known as the“Mother Spring,” and its mineral-rich, healing waters through communal soaking experiences and activities.

The Pagosa Springs event honors the rich hot springs culture that has shaped the town and community throughout its history. Visitors to Pagosa Springs and locals are warmly welcomed to indulge in a three-day weekend of mineral waters, featuring over 40 pools spread across three iconic hot springs soaking venues:

.The Springs Resort

.Healing Water

.The Overlook

The festival, commencing on Friday, November 10th, boasts a diverse range of wellness activities curated by the acclaimed wellness team of The Springs Resort, which has been recognized as USATODAY's #1 Best Spa Resort. Group activities offered at The Springs Resort during the festival include:

."The Warrior Plunge" - A daily guided contrast bathing ritual in the San Juan River.

.Daily Gratitude Ceremonies at The Mother Spring, known as the world's deepest geothermal spring.

.An immersive Mud experience at The Springs Resort's Mud Beach.

Each day of the festival also offers a variety of individual wellness activities geared toward ages of 16+ and aimed at enhancing the festival experience, including:

Friday, November 10th:

.Hang Time in Nature.

.Community Sound Bathing.

.Live Music.

.Aqua Sound Bathing.

.Glow Yoga, featuring DJ Wubeffect

Saturday, November 11th:

.Aqua Yoga.

.Aqua Qigong.

.Forest Bathing Hike.

.Thai Yoga Sound Bathing.

.Guided Contrast Circuits.

.Onsite IV Hydration Therapy.

.Thai Qigong.

.Community Ecstatic Dance featuring DJ Wubeffect.

Sunday, November 12th:

.Aqua Sound Bathing.

.Community Yoga in the town Park.

.San Juan River Walk & Meditation.

The festival also coincides with Soakember, a global soaking event on November 11, 2023, dedicated to celebrating and promoting the health benefits of hot springs, geothermal experiences, and nature-based wellness activities. This year's Soakember theme, "Separated by oceans, connected by water," underscores the worldwide connection of soaking communities, harmonizing with the experience of the Pagosa's Hot Springs Fest.

With rooms available starting at $399.00 per night, guests of The Springs Resort can take advantage of discounted passes, enjoy additional wellness activities and 24/7 access to the resort's 25 soaking pools throughout their stay, along with unlimited towel and robe exchanges.

Discover the benefits and fun of Pagosa Springs' healing mineral waters and embrace a world of wellness at Hot Springs Fest 2023. For tickets or more info on the event visit:

About The Springs Resort:

The Springs Resort, nestled in the heart of Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado, is renowned for its healing geothermal waters and commitment to wellness. Offering a range of relaxation and wellness activities, The Springs Resort provides a rejuvenating escape for visitors seeking to harmonize mind, body, and spirit.

