Guernsey And Hogantaylor Collaborate To Bolster Defense Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guernsey, a leading cybersecurity and consulting firm based in Oklahoma City, has partnered with

HoganTaylor, one of the largest business advisory and public accounting firms in Oklahoma and Arkansas, to provide Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) services. Through this strategic partnership, Guernsey and HoganTaylor will collaborate to provide a range of services including audit readiness assessments, consulting to address compliance gaps, or official certification assessments, ensuring client needs are met no matter their phase of the cyber journey.

The CMMC is designed to fortify the defense sector's cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring that Defense Industrial Base (DIB) members are equipped to guard against evolving cyber threats.

It will require Department of Defense (DoD) contractors to comply with a set of cybersecurity standards to be eligible for certain contracts handling sensitive, defense-related information.

"Our collaboration with HoganTaylor offers an unmatched operational synergy for contractors," Tim Fawcett, Vice President and Director of Cybersecurity Consulting at Guernsey, said. "Amid changing regulations, we aim to offer clear guidance-together, Guernsey and HoganTaylor can provide comprehensive advice and leadership for clients to manage cybersecurity risks and enhance their cyber posture effectively."

Guernsey is the only Oklahoma based company to have achieved the Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) status, which authorizes the firm to provide CMMC assessments, or "audits," for clients seeking certification to meet their contractual obligations. Guernsey's comprehensive cybersecurity experience and C3PAO credentials, coupled with HoganTaylor's deep-rooted compliance expertise, position the partnership as a linchpin for organizations hoping to achieve CMMC certification.

"We're always looking for opportunities to enhance our risk assurance service offerings to provide additional value to our clients," Kevin Hearn, HoganTaylor Risk Assurance Partner, said. "Our collaboration with Guernsey allows us to offer a comprehensive CMMC compliance solution to our clients in the DIB."

The DoD already requires many contractors to comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171, a set of cybersecurity practices to safeguard sensitive information. CMMC is a formal assessment evaluating an organization's compliance with NIST 800-171.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the DoD will publish CMMC 2.0 for public comment, the next formal step to making CMMC a requirement. Once published, many open questions will be answered, and there will be a clear path forward regarding scope, requirements, and timelines for when CMMC will be incorporated into government contracts.

For more information, visit guernsey/cmmc

About Guernsey

Guernsey is a mission-driven consulting firm with a design-centric focus that fuels our innovative cybersecurity, and consulting services. We provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to businesses seeking to meet or exceed best practices and government standards. Our work enables companies to achieve effective security in a matter that is practical, efficient, and cost-effective while a rigorous approach ensures we are meeting the highest industry standards with personalized service and support. Learn more at guernsey

About HoganTaylor

HoganTaylor is one of the largest business advisory and public accounting firms in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Firm has more than 300 employees and provides tax, assurance, risk, business advisory, accounting, technology, wealth management, and many specialty and industry-focused services. HoganTaylor is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, one of the five largest associations of independent accounting firms in the world. Learn more at hogantaylor .

SOURCE Guernsey