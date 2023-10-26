BONNER DAVID GALLERIES SCOTTSDALE PRESENTS MICHAEL CARSON: CANVASSING, AN EXHIBITION OF NEW WORKS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned contemporary artist Michael Carson is known for his dynamic and expressive figurative paintings on panel, with nondescript, abstract backgrounds that highlight the emotions and gestures of his subjects. For the first time in nearly 20 years, Carson is revisiting canvas in a brand new collection that will be unveiled at

Bonner David Galleries Scottsdale on December 1st.

Michael Carson, 2023, Chandra, 18”x23"

Canvas was first used by Venetian painters during the early Italian Renaissance, who found it more suitable than panel for the humid climate. Originally made from tightly woven hemp, they also discovered that canvas was more readily available, less likely to crack or warp, lighter and easier to transport, and offered greater versatility in size and texture. By the 16th century, the use of canvas had spread throughout Spain and Northern Europe and later to North America, superseding panel as the dominant medium and contributing to a significant change in the art world forever.

Michael Carson's new collection is inspired by the possibilities of this rediscovered surface. He experiments with the varied texture of the canvas and plays with scale, leading to both subtle and unexpected changes in the work-including the introduction of a number of large, multi-figured compositions.

In the 20 years that Michael Carson has been represented by Bonner David Galleries, his art and technique have continued to evolve, and his career continues to ascend to new heights-including being recently chosen as the in-house artist for the new Global Ambassador Hotel in Phoenix, which is slated to open in early December..

For the first time in two years, he returns to Scottsdale with his new collection, "Canvassing", which will be exhibited at Bonner David Galleries from December 1st to December 30th. Don't miss this opportunity to see Michael Carson's stunning new works on canvas.

"Canvassing"

New Works by Michael Carson

December 1-30, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, December 1st

Time: 6:00-9:00 pm

Location: Bonner David Galleries

7040 E Main Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

About Bonner David Galleries

In 2002, Christi Bonner Manuelito and Clark David Olson embarked on a journey to create an "outside the box" gallery concept, and Bonner David Galleries was born. Today, it's one of largest and most respected galleries in Scottsdale, representing a hand-picked collection of some of today's most well-known and gifted contemporary and traditional artists. In 2020, Bonner David Galleries opened a second gallery on the Upper East Side in Manhattan that also features both contemporary and traditional works, just steps away from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and in 2022, Bonner David Galleries Scottsdale celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

