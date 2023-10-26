JLL Secures $869M To Refinance A 25-Asset National Class A Bulk Industrial Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 11.4 million-square-foot portfolio is fully leased and positioned in 13 key industrial markets

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL 's

Capital

Markets group announced today that it arranged a total of $869 million in financing for a 25-property bulk industrial portfolio totaling 11.4 million square feet in 13 major industrial markets across the U.S.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure fixed-rate loans from Northwestern Mutual and PGIM Real Estate. The team secured two separate financings of $259 million and $195 million from Northwestern Mutual and a single $415 million loan from PGIM Real Estate.

The portfolio is comprised of newly built, Class A institutional-quality assets that are fully occupied by 42 diverse tenants. The portfolio has an average clear height of 35 feet and an average vintage of 2020.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director John Rose, Associate Ryan Pollack, and Analyst Luke Rogers. The JLL team worked closely with Kevin Westra and Bob Henning with Northwestern Mutual and Paul Geyer with PGIM Real Estate to facilitate the timely loan closings.

