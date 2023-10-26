2023 Growing Together Latino Farmer Conference To Be Held November 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ninth annual Growing Together Latino Farmer Conference will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Stockton, Calif. This annual conference is unique in that it is conducted entirely in Spanish for all attendees.

Attendees must register in advance, as space is limited. Please visit to register.

"Hispanic farmers and ranchers are the fast-growing, farmer demographic in California and this conference annually helps Spanish-speaking farmers share, learn, and grow in their native language," said Carlos Suarez, NRCS State Conservationist. "Additionally, attending farmers and ranchers will learn about new financial assistance opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden last year."

Hosted by the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the conference is open to all farmers and ranchers, yet is uniquely tailored towards Spanish-speaking growers.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert Cabral Ag Center at 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Stockton, Calif., 95206. The conference will include breakfast and lunch for all attendees. Please contact Christine Chavez at 213-216-3519 or Omar Rodriguez at 510-775-3994 for information about the conference.



The conference will take place at the Stockton Agriculture Center and will include abundant opportunities to network with conservation experts, local businesses, and agricultural organizations. The day will also include a series of presentations from farmers and other experts in the field. Topics will include but not be limited to:

. Farm Business Management

. Effective and Efficient Farm Management Practices

. Marketing

. Healthy Soils

. Conservation

. Government Programs and Access to Resources

NCAT, a national nonprofit organization with offices in six states including California, has been promoting sustainable living for over 35 years. In recent years, their agriculture work has focused on underserved small-scale intensive farming, urban farming, and local foods; assistance to small farmers and beginning and new farmers.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is the lead USDA partner in this conference. NRCS has provided leadership in a partnership effort to help America's private landowners and managers conserve their soil, water and other natural resources since 1935. For more information on NRCS, visit .

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA's Target Center at (202) 720‐2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877‐8339. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

