MGIC Investment Appoints Mike Thompson To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation

(NYSE: MTG ) today announced

Michael (Mike) Thompson

has been elected to the Board of Directors for

MGIC Investment Corporation

and its principal subsidiary,

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation

(MGIC). Mr. Thompson will be a member of each Board's Risk Management Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Board," said

Curt Culver, the Chairman of MTG. "His business acumen, entrepreneurship, and leadership coupled with in-depth operations knowledge and experience make him a natural fit and we look forward to his contributions."

Mike Thompson is the Chief Executive Officer of Fair Oaks Foods, a food manufacturing company of high-quality meats and non-meat proteins, a role he has held since 2003. Prior to 2003, Mr. Thompson held several leadership roles at McDonald's Corporation in operations and supply chain management.

Mr. Thompson has served on the Board of Hinsdale Bank and Trust, a Wintrust Bank, since 2014. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees at Cornell University, the Ronald McDonald House Global Board of Directors, and is a member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") ( ), the principal subsidiary of

MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout

the United States,

Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

