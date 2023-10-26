Green Sports Fields And Parks For Less Water & Costs In Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top Sports Field in Colorado

Better Grass for Less

Turf Feeding Systems

Joe Ciancio is Growing Greener Sports Fields and Parks in Colorado with fertigation

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson River Recreation District is implementing more fertigation systems on parks and sports fields next year after a very successful year of evaluation. Fertigation on their sports fields saved millions of gallons of water, reduced costs and produced great quality.Turf Feeding Systems specializes fertigation, which injects fertilizer into irrigation water to make it sweet and rich with fertilizer, soil nutrients, and probiotic biology to feed the grass and soil automatically. This method is like hydroponics for the golf course. Growing the grass and soil health together without labor. It's automatic fertilizing, and it is much more efficient than any dry fertilizer.Michael Chaplinsky, the president of Turf Feeding Systems states,” We can install a fertigation system on any sports field or park and save thousands of dollars annually, and create great turfgrass quality. We have been doing that across America for over 35 years.”Joe Ciancio installed fertigation on the sports fields in Eaton Colorado, and was awarded the Pioneer Field of Excellence for the best sports field in all of Colorado. It is a great achievement for a small rural agriculture town of only 5,000 in Eastern Colorado.Joe now manages more sports fields and parks at Thompson River Recreation District. The district evaluated fertigation this year on fields and green areas and the board of directors approved implementing fertigation across the district.Chaplinsky continues,“Fertigation is a great accessory to any irrigation system. The fertilizer program is the secret. Using a liquid fertilizer product like Nutrien BlackMax32. It is an excellent low-cost fertilizer that is loaded with humic acid to build the soil health and the UAN32 is a great N fertilizer. It is a great product at a one gallon per acre rate per month @ about $10 per gallon. For a $100 per acre annual fertilizer budget. The humic acid releases the phosphorus in the soil.Fertigation systems for sports fields and parks range from $1,500 to $3,500, and can save over $10,000 annually.Chaplinsky concludes,“Automation is the future. You have automatic irrigation, so adding fertigation gives you automatic fertilizing, which reduces water, labor, costs, and gives you a great sports fields and parks that are always green.”Bio: Michael Chaplinsky – Founder / President Turf Feeding Systems. Expert in fertigation, irrigation, and soil health for over 35 years. Speaks worldwide on fertigation, soil health, and water conservation.Contact Info;Michael Chaplinsky – Turf Feeding Systems, 19915 Morton Rd. #200, Katy, Texas 77449Email website

Michael Chaplinsky

Turf Feeding Systems

+1 8323213311

email us here